Man nearly runs driver off road, claims he was a retired cop

A Monroe man is accused of impersonating a police officer after nearly running a driver off U.S. 74 in Monroe on Tuesday.
Otey Montgomery Crawley Jr., 56, flashed his lights and hazards at the driver, who was almost run off the road, City of Monroe spokesman Pete Hovanec said.
The driver eventually pulled into a NAPA Auto Parts parking lot. Crawley pulled in behind the car and left his GMC Sierra Denali truck, Hovanec said.
Crawley walked up to the car and asked for a driver’s license and registration, according to Hovanec. He also asked if any drugs were in the car.
When the driver’s father showed up, the suspect identified himself as a retired CMPD officer who was on duty enforcing traffic violations in Monroe, the spokesman said.
The driver’s father called Monroe Police, but Crawley left before they arrived. Police soon found him at a convenience store, where he identified himself as “State Highway Patrolman Crawley.”
Crawley was arrested on a charge of impersonating an officer and on an outstanding warrant for driving while license revoked.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments