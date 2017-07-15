Have you seen this vehicle? You could help CMPD solve a homicide

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for a vehicle involved in the April 5 slaying of 19-year-old Kevin Ruben Marquez.
The vehicle appears to be a silver SUV of unidentifiable markings. It was last seen in the area of Central Avenue and Sharon Amity Road, police said.
Detectives are looking for this vehicle related to the April 5th murder of Kevin Ruben Marquez. pic.twitter.com/JexHBl5hzU— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 15, 2017
A homicide investigation is being conducted into Marquez’ murder, which occurred in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle in the Eastway Division.
Patrol officers responded to a call at 8:13 p.m. April 5 concerning an assault with a deadly weapon. Marquez was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case.
Individuals with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website.
