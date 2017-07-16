Someone has life-threatening injuries from a Sunday morning shooting in east Charlotte

Someone was shot in east Charlotte on Sunday morning and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Medic first tweeted about the shooting on Paces Glen Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.
Police are investigating, but no one has been arrested yet, according to multiple local TV stations.
One red sedan was blocked off with police tape at the scene, WBTV reported.
MORE: pics from Paces Glen Ave. where one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Waiting for more from #CMPD #WBTV pic.twitter.com/DPSa2NcIme— WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) July 16, 2017
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
Comments