Police have blocked off a red car with tape after a shooting Sunday morning in east Charlotte.
Police have blocked off a red car with tape after a shooting Sunday morning in east Charlotte. Fred Craft/WBTV
Police have blocked off a red car with tape after a shooting Sunday morning in east Charlotte. Fred Craft/WBTV

Crime

July 16, 2017 10:53 AM

Someone has life-threatening injuries from a Sunday morning shooting in east Charlotte

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

Someone was shot in east Charlotte on Sunday morning and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Medic first tweeted about the shooting on Paces Glen Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating, but no one has been arrested yet, according to multiple local TV stations.

One red sedan was blocked off with police tape at the scene, WBTV reported.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
More men named in college sex assault cases are taking their accusers to court 2:08

More men named in college sex assault cases are taking their accusers to court

Two arrested in connection with missing Charlotte Uber driver 2:03

Two arrested in connection with missing Charlotte Uber driver

View More Video