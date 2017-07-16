Crime

July 16, 2017 7:21 PM

Gastonia police responded to gunfire twice within an hour. The scenes may be linked.

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

Officials believe two incidents involving gunfire overnight in Gastonia are connected, two local news outlets reported Sunday.

The first incident happened just after midnight Sunday in the parking lot of Broncos nightclub on West Franklin Boulevard, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Some people hid behind cars to avoid gunfire, according to WSOC.

Police responded because shots were fired, but it’s not clear whether anyone was hurt, WBTV reported.

The second shooting happened in the parking lot of a McDonald’s about 5 miles away, near the intersection of Union Road and Hudson Boulevard, WSOC reported.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot around 12:50 p.m., but his condition wasn’t known, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

