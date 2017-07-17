Teens arrested in drug-related robbery and assault at Blakeney shopping center

Police arrested two teenagers suspected of robbing and hurting a woman late Sunday during a drug transaction on Rea Road at Blakeney shopping center in south Charlotte.
The victim told police the suspects brandished a rifle and robbed her after she agreed to meet them at about 10 p.m. in the 9700 block of Rea Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.
That stretch of Rea Road is at Blakeney.
Police broadcast a description of the suspects and their car and soon found them leaving the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop, positively identified the suspects and found marijuana and a rifle in the car.
Suspects Christopher Cary-Alan Gill, 19, of Charlotte, and Noah Kalle Meissner, 17, of Pineville were taken to CMPD’s South Division office, interviewed and charged in connection with the robbery.
Gill was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Meissner was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Gill was jailed on $72,000 bail and Meissner on $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
