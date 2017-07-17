Four sought in citywide armed robbery spree

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for four assailants in a citywide armed robbery spree on Sunday.
Seven robberies occurred over about seven hours Sunday morning, police said.
The first happened at 4:46 a.m. when two assailants robbed people who were standing outside their apartments in the 1400 block of Kentland Lane, off Tyvola Road in south Charlotte.
At 6:53 a.m., a person was robbed as he walked to his car in the 600 block of Archdale Drive in Steele Creek, police said. Two men approached him, while a third waited in a car.
At 8:32 a.m., people were loading their vehicle in the 6600 block of Montcrest Drive, also in Steele Creek, when two men pointed a handgun at them before robbing them and running away. A third assailant waited nearby during the hold up, police said.
Just 24 minutes later, two men robbed a person at his car in the 2400 block of Dunlavin Way, off Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. One of the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim while demanding his wallet. The second robber grabbed other property from the victim and swung a knife at him, cutting his finger, police said. The robbers drove from the scene.
At 9:22 a.m., three assailants demanded money from a person near his car in the 5700 block of Airport Drive in west Charlotte.
At 11:06 a.m., a person told police he was on the phone in his car in the 1000 block of Falls Creek Lane when three assailants approached. The robbers pointed a handgun at him, demanded money and left in a car driven by a fourth person. Falls Creek Lane is off Scaleybark Road in south Charlotte.
Finally, at 11:38 a.m., four robbers pointed a handgun at people who were outside their apartment in the 3400 block of Weston Street, off South Boulevard, and demanded property before driving away.
Police on Monday released descriptions of two of the robbers. One is a heavy set Hispanic male 24 or 25 years old, 5-feet-six-inches tall, with short curly hair and a black bandana over his face. He wore a sleeveless white shirt with black stripes and black shorts. The second also is a 24- or 25-year-old Hispanic male. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and 150 to 170 pounds. He also wore a black bandana over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
