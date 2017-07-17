Crime

July 17, 2017 6:04 PM

Police search for woman suspected of robbing Charlotte BB&T

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Police are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a Charlotte BB&T Bank branch on Monday.

Police released surveillance photos in hopes someone will recognize the woman suspected of robbing the branch in the 1700 block of Sardis Road North.

The woman entered the bank at about 4 p.m., approached a bank employee and handed the worker a note demanding money. The woman received money and left.

She is white, about 40 years old and 5-feet-3-inches tall. She wore a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

