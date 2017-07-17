A 19-year-old died at the hospital after he was shot in Statesville on Monday, multiple media outlets reported.
A 19-year-old died at the hospital after he was shot in Statesville on Monday, multiple media outlets reported. Jordan Sawyers WBTV
A 19-year-old died at the hospital after he was shot in Statesville on Monday, multiple media outlets reported. Jordan Sawyers WBTV

Crime

July 17, 2017 10:48 PM

Teen dies at hospital after shooting in Statesville

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A 19-year-old died at the hospital after he was shot in Statesville on Monday, multiple media outlets reported.

Police said Shaun Antwan Holmes was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Winona Street, according to Observer news partner WBTV . A black SUV drove from the area and has not been found.

Holmes died at Iredell Memorial Hospital shortly before 7 p.m., the station reported.

Police have not said what they believe led to the shooting.

Witnesses reported hearing about five gunshots and seeing a teen lying in the road near a curb, The (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported. Witnesses then saw a vehicle speeding from the scene, the newspaper reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
More men named in college sex assault cases are taking their accusers to court 2:08

More men named in college sex assault cases are taking their accusers to court

Two arrested in connection with missing Charlotte Uber driver 2:03

Two arrested in connection with missing Charlotte Uber driver

View More Video