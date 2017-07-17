Teen dies at hospital after shooting in Statesville

A 19-year-old died at the hospital after he was shot in Statesville on Monday, multiple media outlets reported.
Police said Shaun Antwan Holmes was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Winona Street, according to Observer news partner WBTV . A black SUV drove from the area and has not been found.
Holmes died at Iredell Memorial Hospital shortly before 7 p.m., the station reported.
Police have not said what they believe led to the shooting.
Witnesses reported hearing about five gunshots and seeing a teen lying in the road near a curb, The (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported. Witnesses then saw a vehicle speeding from the scene, the newspaper reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
