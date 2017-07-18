Crime

July 18, 2017 8:32 PM

Police apprehend woman suspected of robbing BB&T Bank branch

By Joe Marusak

Tips from the community led to the arrest of a woman suspected of robbing a Charlotte BB&T Bank branch on Monday, police said.

Shelly Deanne McClure, 44, was arrested without incident by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police University City Division officers.

McClure was charged with common law robbery in connection with the holdup of a BB&T branch on Sardis Road North at 4 p.m. Monday.

Police released bank surveillance photos of the woman to the media later Monday.

