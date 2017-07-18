Police apprehend woman suspected of robbing BB&T Bank branch

Tips from the community led to the arrest of a woman suspected of robbing a Charlotte BB&T Bank branch on Monday, police said.
Shelly DeAnne McClure has been charged in this case. @CMPD arrested her a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/61nT2xY9kO— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 18, 2017
Shelly Deanne McClure, 44, was arrested without incident by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police University City Division officers.
McClure was charged with common law robbery in connection with the holdup of a BB&T branch on Sardis Road North at 4 p.m. Monday.
Police released bank surveillance photos of the woman to the media later Monday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments