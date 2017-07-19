Violent S.C. fugitive found in rural northern Iredell County

Authorities responding to a report of a break-in in rural northern Iredell County on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina.
The suspected intruder at first gave sheriff’s deputies a fake name when they arrived at the scene of the outbuilding break-in on Bunny Lane northeast of Statesville, Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Further investigation revealed he was 40-year-old Joshua Windfield Drummond of Greer, S.C.
Drummond was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, giving fictitious information to an officer and on an S.C. fugitive warrant. He was jailed on $760,000 bail.
Drummond has been convicted of robbery, burglary, assault and other offenses, S.C. court records show.
