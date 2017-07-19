Man sprints, hops aboard moving train to flee police after I-85 pursuit

A driver led police on a pursuit in west Charlotte on Wednesday before leaving his car, sprinting to hop aboard a moving train, then jumping off and running into woods.
Officers with a dog were searching for the driver at 6 p.m., as TV helicopters hovered above the scene.
The helicopters tracked the driver along Interstate 85 northbound at about 4:15 p.m. The driver took the Freedom Drive-Tuckaseegee Road exit, then traveled on several roads before a slow-moving train blocked his way. He then left the car and sprinted beside the train before jumping aboard. He was shirtless as he ran.
The train stopped, and he ran into woods where he was no longer visible to the helicopters.
Two other people are already in custody in connection with the chase, according to Observer news partner WBTV.
The car had been stolen, WSOC-TV reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
