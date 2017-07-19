Man arrested in wife’s killing, Charlotte’s 50th homicide

A Charlotte man was charged with murder Wednesday in the July 7 death of his wife – the city’s 50th homicide.
Police found 35-year-old Heidi May Morton unresponsive in her and her husband’s home in the 5400 block of Dusty Trail Road, off West Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte, police said. Medic pronounced her dead.
Morton’s husband, Alton Ulysses Morton Jr., also 35, voluntarily went to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, where he was interviewed and charged.
CMPD North Division patrol officers were called to the couple’s home at about 8 p.m. that Friday to assist Medic.
Police, in consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, determined Heidi Morton was the victim of a homicide.
Police are not saying how Heidi Morton died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak
