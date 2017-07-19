Overdose death leads to murder charge in Union County

A December overdose death has led to a murder charge against a Union County man.
Authorities accuse 30-year-old Randy Dillon Reid Nesbit of Waxhaw of selling a powerful opioid he obtained over the Internet to Jared Robert Gregoriev.
Gregoriev, 36, also of Waxhaw died after overdosing on both Oxycontin that contained U-47700, a synthetic opioid significantly stronger than morphine, and Xanax pills, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrested Nesbit at his home early Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and sale and delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance, U-47700. He faces more drug charges after investigators found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in his home, the office said.
After an extensive investigation, sheriff’s detectives determined Nesbit established an online account to buy illegal drugs.
The investigation into Nesbit’s online source of drugs continues, Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
