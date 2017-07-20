Sexual assault of teen in Myers Park under investigation

Police are investigating the sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of a 17-year-old in Myers Park. No arrests have been made yet.
Someone inappropriately touched the young woman around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as she walked on Briarcliff Place, which is off Queens Road East , according to police reports. The suspect also tried to restrain the victim against her will, reports said.
The incident is classified as first-degree sexual assault and attempted kidnapping. The victim did not know the suspect, reports said.
No violent crimes have been reported within a half-mile of Briarcliff Place in at least six months, WSOC reported.
In an interview with WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, an unidentified witness said the teenager was walking down the sidewalk when a man grabbed her.
Police told WBTV the suspect’s car was silver and had four doors.
This case comes four months after another high-profile attack on a female pedestrian in south Charlotte. No one has been arrested yet in that case, either.
The earlier incident involved a 27-year-old woman who reported an attempted sexual assault in March. Police could not confirm whether there may be any connection because both investigations are still open.
In the March case, the woman was walking on the Four Mile Creek Greenway when a knife-wielding man approached her from behind and pulled her to the ground, police said.
Her dog bit the man and he left, leaving the woman with minor injuries, police said. Police increased patrols on the greenways after that attack.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
