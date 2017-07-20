Mother of teen killed in stolen car: Short sentence is ‘sucking the life out of us’

Sabrina Burdea signs papers after arriving in courtroom 5350 at the Mecklenburg Courthouse on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Burdea entered a plea from charges stemming from December 2016. Burdea had attempted a high-speed escape in a stolen car that led to the death of her friend, Marcia Lawton. Thursday was Burdea’s 19th birthday. She will serve 10 months in jail. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com