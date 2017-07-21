How could they have known the $100 bill was fake? There was one big hint

A man passed a $100 bill at a Gastonia store last week despite the goofy words on it that should have revealed it as a fake, police said.
“FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” read the official-looking words across the top of the bill.
Gaston County Police released a surveillance photo of the suspected counterfeit bill passer in hopes someone in the public recognizes him. The man passed the bill at 9:30 p.m. July 14. A woman entered the store with the man and also is shown in the photo.
Never give change to anyone without thoroughly checking the money they are offering, police advised. Other counterfeit bills have been known to have red Japanese stampings, police said – another sure sign the bill wasn’t issued by Uncle Sam.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer A.J. Rogers at 704-866-3320.
