Officers rescue 35 dogs from Iredell County breeders. For one dog it was too late.

Thirty-five dogs were rescued on Wednesday from an Iredell County breeding operation.
Animal Control officers had worked for about four years with the couple who bred the dogs to improve their living conditions and care, the county manager’s office said.
On Tuesday, Iredell County Animal Services made a routine welfare check of the property on Taylorsville Highway northwest of Statesville and found dogs needing medical attention, the county said in a statement. The property is in the unincorporated Scotts community,
Housing facilities for the dogs were unsanitary, and several dogs had no protection from the weather, Animal Services found. Workers also found a dead dog in the facilities.
Three animal control officers, two sheriff’s deputies, shelter staff and the shelter veterinarian were on the scene. The veterinarian examined each animal before Animal Services removed the dogs under a court warrant.
Charges are pending against the owners, Lynda and James Peacock, county spokesman Ben Stikeleather said.
