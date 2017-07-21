Detective says murder suspect gave different accounts of how 17-month-old died in 2013

During a long police interrogation the night 17-month-old Kieymani Brewer died, Antonio Cathey repeatedly denied that he had struck the toddler, according to a video of the interview.
“Either you are a cold-blooded baby killer or something went wrong,” one of the detectives responded.
Cathey, 22, the former boyfriend of Kieymani’s mother, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the little girl’s death. In the 2013 video, which was shown Friday during the second day of Cathey’s trial, the defendant said over and over again that neither he nor Jade Butler, Kieymani’s mother, had struck the child, and that he did not know how the infant died.
Cathey told police he had given the child some juice in the bedroom of Butler’s apartment on West Boulevard. When he returned, the juice had spilled on the bed and Kieymani’s eyes had rolled back in her head.
An autopsy revealed the infant died from a massive blow or blows that dislodged a kidney, lacerated her liver and left blood pooling throughout her body. Medical Examiner Michael Sullivan testified Thursday that the child also had older injuries, including a fractured skull and a broken rib.
Both Cathey and Butler have been charged in connection with the killing. Butler is expected to testify against her former boyfriend as early as Friday.
In the October 2013 video, two detectives repeatedly asked Cathey if he had “popped” or spanked the infant the night she died. As the interrogation continued, the detectives began to raise their voices and bang on the table. The interrogation ended around 3:15 the next morning.
Defense attorney Norman Butler questioned one of his client’s interrogators, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Phillip Rainwater, asking why he didn’t have a transcript of the interrogation, why police didn’t canvas the area around Little Rock Apartments, and if they had questioned Cathey with an open mind.
In opening arguments Thursday, Butler told the jury that evidence in the case does not show who struck Kieymani. He also planted the notion with the jury that Butler could be responsible.
