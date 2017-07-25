Iredell County man and woman arrested on numerous vehicle theft and other charges

Mooresville Police on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman wanted on multiple counts of vehicle theft and other charges in Iredell and Rowan counties.
Officers said they spotted a pickup truck shortly after 7:30 a.m. on East Plaza Drive that matched the description of a stolen pickup.
Police stopped the pickup after it turned into a Meineke Car Care Center parking lot and arrested Dustin Blaine Owensby, 29, of Mooresville, and Trisha Lynn Forster, 27, of Statesville without incident.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it had felony warrants for Owensby and Forster on multiple counts of motor vehicle larceny, breaking, entering and larceny, larceny, financial card theft and forgery. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Statesville Police Department also had warrants for the pair.
Owensby was in the Rowan County Detention Center on $75,000 bail and Forster in the Iredell County Detention Center on $20,000 bail.
