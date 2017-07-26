Man jailed in girlfriend’s assault posted bail, terrorized again, authorities say

A 20-year-old Indian Trail man jailed in an assault on his girlfriend posted bail and terrorized her again the next day, authorities said.
Quinton Brice Person was initially jailed on $15,000 bail on Tuesday after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend and trying to strangle her in his apartment at about noon. His girlfriend escaped to a nearby Auto Bell and barricaded herself in a restroom. Person followed her to the Auto Bell, where Union County sheriff’s deputies said they found him with a gun.
Person was jailed on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, communicating threats and carrying a concealed weapon, but posted bail at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
At 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a stabbing at Person’s girlfriend’s home in the 5000 block of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of Wesley Chapel.
Person is accused of shattering glass on a rear door before entering the home, hitting his girlfriend’s mother and stabbing an 18-year-old friend of his girlfriend multiple times in an upstairs bedroom, including in her stomach. EMS took the friend to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
Person’s girlfriend hid in a closet during the attack and was unharmed, investigators said.
The sheriff’s office said Person left the home and drove around the Wesley Chapel-Weddington area for a while. He plowed through several fences bordering a cow pasture on Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road. Deputies caught up with him after one of his tires flattened and he ran into a ditch near Siler Presbyterian Church.
In connection with Wednesday’s assault, Person was charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder, simple assault, injury to real property and felony violation of a domestic violence protection order with a deadly weapon. His bail was scheduled to be set by a District Court judge later Wednesday.
