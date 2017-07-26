Man accused of setting ex-wife’s home on fire in Mount Holly

A Mount Holly man is accused of setting a fire at his ex-wife’s home on Sunday that killed a family pet, Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said Wednesday.
Derrick Leonard Higdon’s ex-wife told police that Higdon forced his way into her home in the 100 block of Farm Springs Drive at about 5:20 p.m. and started a fire. She escaped unhurt, Roper said. The house sustained major damage, according to the chief.
Police stopped Higdon on North Main Street and charged him with first-degree arson, felony break and enter, attempted first-degree murder and animal cruelty.
Higdon was in the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday on $1 million bail.
