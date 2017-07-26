Crime

Man accused of setting ex-wife’s home on fire in Mount Holly

By Joe Marusak

July 26, 2017 8:38 PM

A Mount Holly man is accused of setting a fire at his ex-wife’s home on Sunday that killed a family pet, Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said Wednesday.

Derrick Leonard Higdon’s ex-wife told police that Higdon forced his way into her home in the 100 block of Farm Springs Drive at about 5:20 p.m. and started a fire. She escaped unhurt, Roper said. The house sustained major damage, according to the chief.

Derrick Leonard Higdon
Gaston County Jail

Police stopped Higdon on North Main Street and charged him with first-degree arson, felony break and enter, attempted first-degree murder and animal cruelty.

Higdon was in the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday on $1 million bail.

