Charlotte man arrested on attempted murder charge after teen shot in the head

A 20-year-o1d man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in Monday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old in the head.
The victim had driven with a female passenger to meet someone in the 500 block of McMullen Way in southeast Charlotte when someone shot into their vehicle, police said. At least one bullet hit the teen, but he managed to drive onto nearby Monroe Road before the vehicle stopped, police said. His female passenger was unhurt.
The passenger told police she saw at least one person run from the scene. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police dog and helicopter helped search the area but didn’t find anyone. The female passenger was taken to police headquarters for an interview with CMPD detectives.
Police said they identified Steven Monte Black of Charlotte as the shooting suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police said they found and arrested Black without incident on Wednesday. He was jailed at about 4 p.m. on $350,000 bail, jail records show.
Police are not saying if they know the motive behind the shooting or whether the victim and Black know each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
