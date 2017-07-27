‘Cyber tip’ leads to Lake Norman child porn arrest

A “cyber tip” led to the arrest of a Lake Norman area man on Thursday.
Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said they received the tip several weeks ago that a man was uploading child pornography on his computer.
Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant on a home in the 8300 block of Unity Church Road in Denver on Thursday and arrested 25-year-old Benjamin Michael Lineberger on five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.
Lineberger was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and jailed on $100,000 bail. His first appearance in Lincoln County District Court is scheduled for Friday.
