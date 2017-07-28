Crime

Little Caesars manager recovering in hospital after stabbing

By Alex Giles

WBTV

July 28, 2017 10:15 PM

The manager of a Little Caesars in Charlotte is recovering in the hospital after being repeatedly stabbed at his store.

Darius Simmons, 28, was stabbed multiple times in his upper body and head, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. The incident happened at the Eastway Drive Little Caesars store.

Simmons’ boss and wife told WBTV on Friday that the manager is hurt, but recovering in the hospital.

Police charged Hakeem Elijah Ratcliff with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. He is in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $15,000 bail.

The incident happened at about 12:35 p.m., according to the police report. It is unclear why Simmons was attacked.

Philip Norris, a district manager with Little Caesars, said he got a call about the incident on Friday afternoon but initially had no idea what happened.

“When I turned the corner and saw the place was roped off, I had no idea what was going on,” he said. “At that time, I had no idea that it even affected our store,” Norris said.

He said he had to wait awhile before talking to police. He said he then checked on the store and went to see Simmons in the hospital.

“I know that he had several stab wounds and cuts on his face and ear,” Norris said. “I let him know that anything he needs, we would take care of.”

Norris said Simmons has worked his way up the ranks at Little Caesars over 10 years. “Of everybody that I know, Darius is a tremendous guy, high-character guy, and I just can’t imagine anybody even being upset with him,” Norris said.

