Two people shot in west Charlotte, and no one has been arrested yet

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

July 30, 2017 2:51 PM

Two people were shot in west Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night, officials said.

One was taken to Carolinas Medical Center from the 1500 block of Sumter Avenue, where the shooting took place, MEDIC said.

Police said the other person showed up at the hospital later with a gunshot wound, the Observer’s news partner WBTV reported.

Neither person’s injuries were life-threatening, WBTV reported.

No one has been arrested yet, multiple TV stations reported.

Sumter Avenue is near the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road and West Trade Street.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

