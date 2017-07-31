Don’t let your pet suffer this Huntersville puppy’s fate, police urge

Leave plenty of water for your outdoor pets and make sure they have lots of shade, Huntersville Police urged after citing a woman in a puppy’s death.
Shannon Bostic Naldony, 38, was cited for misdemeanor cruelty to animals after police received a call about a puppy left in a hot outdoor kennel with no water on July 23. The puppy was found dead, police said Monday.
Never leave a pet in a vehicle, not even with the windows cracked, police also advised. Keep them off asphalt in summer and limit their exercise in the heat.
