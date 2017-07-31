Dawn Fraser walks behind her best friend, Prince, as she worked up a sweat exercising at the Macon, Ga., Dog Park on July 11. “He's not breaking a sweat,” Fraser said. “It's not the dog days of summer yet, but they're not far away.”
Dawn Fraser walks behind her best friend, Prince, as she worked up a sweat exercising at the Macon, Ga., Dog Park on July 11. “He's not breaking a sweat,” Fraser said. “It's not the dog days of summer yet, but they're not far away.” Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Dawn Fraser walks behind her best friend, Prince, as she worked up a sweat exercising at the Macon, Ga., Dog Park on July 11. “He's not breaking a sweat,” Fraser said. “It's not the dog days of summer yet, but they're not far away.” Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

Crime

Don’t let your pet suffer this Huntersville puppy’s fate, police urge

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

July 31, 2017 8:46 PM

Leave plenty of water for your outdoor pets and make sure they have lots of shade, Huntersville Police urged after citing a woman in a puppy’s death.

Shannon Bostic Naldony, 38, was cited for misdemeanor cruelty to animals after police received a call about a puppy left in a hot outdoor kennel with no water on July 23. The puppy was found dead, police said Monday.

Never leave a pet in a vehicle, not even with the windows cracked, police also advised. Keep them off asphalt in summer and limit their exercise in the heat.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End for the third time

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End for the third time 0:30

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End for the third time
Man charged with attempted murder in massive east Charlotte apartment fire 0:15

Man charged with attempted murder in massive east Charlotte apartment fire
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video