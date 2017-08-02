Gun battle erupts in Charlotte grocery store parking lot

A gun battle erupted in a Food Lion parking lot in east Charlotte on Wednesday morning.
People in two cars shot at each other before driving away. Bullets hit at least one other car in the parking lot in the 7000 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
“A victim in the parking lot advised that he was sitting inside his vehicle when the vehicle was struck by a projectile,” police said in a news release. “Based on the damage to the vehicle, it appears the vehicle was hit by a ricochet projectile.” The victim was not hurt.
The shootout happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.
A person in a dark sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, fired rounds at another dark vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Passat, police said. A male in a red shirt returned fire at the Camry before both vehicles left.
Police checked with area hospitals and found no one hurt from the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. .
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
