Crime

Man thought he was meeting an 11-year-old girl for sex. Police met him instead.

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

August 03, 2017 8:27 PM

A Rowan County man who thought he was meeting an 11-year-old girl for sex was sentenced on Thursday to 12  1/2 years in prison.

The “parent” that 52-year-old Timothy Alan Overcash of Gold Hill thought he’d been communicating with turned out to be an undercover FBI employee.

Timothy Overcash
Mecklenburg County jail

Overcash pleaded guilty in February to online enticement of a minor using a means and facility of interstate commerce. U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad sentenced him on Thursday in federal court in Charlotte.

According to court documents, Overcash replied to an online posting soliciting people interested in sex with a child. From August to September 2016, Overcash communicated multiple times with the undercover FBI employee. Police arrested Overcash when he arrived at the agreed-upon location.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

