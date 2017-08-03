Police are at the scene of a homicide on Monroe Road at Fugate Avenue in southeast Charlotte on Thursday night.
Police are at the scene of a homicide on Monroe Road at Fugate Avenue in southeast Charlotte on Thursday night. John Sparks WBTV
Police are at the scene of a homicide on Monroe Road at Fugate Avenue in southeast Charlotte on Thursday night. John Sparks WBTV

Crime

Man found fatally shot in car that crashed into utility pole

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

August 03, 2017 8:49 PM

A man was found fatally shot in a car that crashed into a utility pole in southeast Charlotte on Thursday night.

The car crashed into the pole in the 600 block of Fugate Avenue, at the intersection with Monroe Road, police said.

The man was pronounced dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police were called to the scene at 8:04 p.m. No one else was in the car, police said.

No other details have been released, including the name of the man found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store

Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store 0:47

Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store
Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End for the third time 0:30

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End for the third time
Man charged with attempted murder in massive east Charlotte apartment fire 0:15

Man charged with attempted murder in massive east Charlotte apartment fire

View More Video