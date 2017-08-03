Man found fatally shot in car that crashed into utility pole

A man was found fatally shot in a car that crashed into a utility pole in southeast Charlotte on Thursday night.
The car crashed into the pole in the 600 block of Fugate Avenue, at the intersection with Monroe Road, police said.
The man was pronounced dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Police were called to the scene at 8:04 p.m. No one else was in the car, police said.
No other details have been released, including the name of the man found dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
