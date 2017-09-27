Shots were fired on the campus of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs Wednesday night, the university said on Twitter shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Shots were fired on the campus of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs Wednesday night, the university said on Twitter shortly after 7:30 p.m. Jordan Sawyers WBTV
Shots were fired on the campus of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs Wednesday night, the university said on Twitter shortly after 7:30 p.m. Jordan Sawyers WBTV

Crime

Shots fired at Gardner-Webb University, no one reported hurt

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

September 27, 2017 08:04 PM

UPDATED September 27, 2017 10:38 PM

Shots were fired on the campus of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs Wednesday night, the university said on Twitter shortly after 7:30 p.m.

No one was hurt at the Cleveland County campus, the university said. A suspect was in custody, and a person of interest was still at large, although that person is not believed to be on campus, the university tweeted at 10:21 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Scene is secure & law enforcement is investigating,” Gardner-Webb tweeted earlier.

Neither is a student at the school, Gardner-Webb President Frank Bonner told WSOC-TV.

Gardner-Webb is a private, Christian liberal arts university in the North Carolina foothills.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

    CMPD Chief Kerr Putney called for witnesses to come forward with information after two children, ages 9 and 11, were shot while they slept early Thursday.

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’
AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte 1:38

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte
Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

View More Video