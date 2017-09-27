Shots fired at Gardner-Webb University, no one reported hurt

Shots were fired on the campus of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs Wednesday night, the university said on Twitter shortly after 7:30 p.m.
September 28, 2017
Tonight there were shots fired on campus. No reported injuries; suspects are in custody. Scene is secure & law enforcement is investigating.— Gardner-Webb (@gardnerwebb) September 27, 2017
No one was hurt at the Cleveland County campus, the university said. A suspect was in custody, and a person of interest was still at large, although that person is not believed to be on campus, the university tweeted at 10:21 p.m.
“Scene is secure & law enforcement is investigating,” Gardner-Webb tweeted earlier.
Neither is a student at the school, Gardner-Webb President Frank Bonner told WSOC-TV.
Gardner-Webb is a private, Christian liberal arts university in the North Carolina foothills.
