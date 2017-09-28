2nd suspect arrested in Charlotte homicide

Authorities on Thursday arrested a second suspect in the Aug. 24 fatal shooting of De’Monte RaShawn Perkins.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Darius Jordan Perry, 19, was arrested in DeKalb County, Ga., with help from federal and local authorities.
Perkins, 22, was found with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Windy Valley Drive, off Rozzelles Ferry Road in northwest Charlotte. He was Charlotte’s 61st homicide victim of 2017.
Another suspect – Jacobe Levone Walker, 23 – was arrested in August without incident and charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
