Charlotte elementary school shut Tuesday for police investigation

A Charlotte elementary school will be closed on Tuesday because of an “active” police investigation, media outlets reported Monday night.
Sterling Elementary will be closed “out of an abundance of caution,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a statement, but CMS declined to elaborate.
“The safety of students, staff and all school personnel is top priority,” according to the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with law enforcement authorities in an ongoing investigation, Sterling Elementary is closed on Tuesday, Oct. 10, for all students, staff and personnel.”
The school is in the 9600 block of China Grove Church Road, off East Westinghouse Boulevard and South Boulevard. The school lists a Pineville mailing address.
In its statement, CMS added that “we are unable to provide further details at this time as this is an active investigation and will provide an update to Sterling Elementary families and staff for the Wednesday schedule as soon as possible.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
