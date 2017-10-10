Teen accused of sexually assaulting woman in Plaza Midwood

A 17-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman as she watered flowers in her yard in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood last month.
Police on Tuesday arrested Jordan Maddalon on charges of second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual battery.
Police said Maddalon approached the woman at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 19 and asked if she’d seen his lost dog.
When she turned her back while talking to the teen, he grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her, the woman told police. She said she fought him off.
The attempted assault happened on Norcross Place, near Midwood Park.
The day after the attack, police said they detained a 17-year-old in the case and took him for an evaluation at a medical facility.
On Tuesday, police said Maddalon was medically cleared, transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and had arrest warrants served on him.
He is the son of former council member Billy Maddalon, who owns the VanLandingham Estate and was appointed to fill the remainder of Patsy Kinsey’s seat in 2013 after Kinsey was appointed mayor. Maddalon is one of eight contributing editors to The Charlotte Observer’s editorial board.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
