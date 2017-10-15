Teenagers on crime spree robbed a Rite Aid before crashing stolen car, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested five teenagers after a Saturday morning crime spree ended with police pulling one suspect from a flaming Ford Escape, police said.
Police said the teens stole the Ford Escape from the driveway of a home on Fairvista Drive, which is off Highland Creek Parkway in north Charlotte, between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday.
People on five other streets in the Highland Creek neighborhood reported car break-ins during the same time frame.
Then, at 8:09 a.m., a male suspect with a gun robbed a Rite Aid on West W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police said the two employees inside the store at the time were not hurt. The suspect with the gun fled in the Ford Escape, and police believe other people were inside the car at that time.
Four and a half hours later, the Ford Escape was spotted near the intersection of The Plaza and Matheson Avenue. CMPD Officer Travis Archer started to conduct a traffic stop, but the Ford Escape ran a red light at the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road and The Plaza and crashed into another car, which had two adults and three children inside.
Five people jumped out of the Ford Escape and ran, but the driver – who is 14 years old – was trapped in the car, which was on fire, police said.
Archer and another CMPD officer pulled the 14-year-old out of the car. He was taken to the hospital but wasn’t seriously injured, police said.
The five suspects who ran out of the Ford Escape were all captured. Three are too young to be identified, but police said they are all boys and 14 or 15 years old.
The two oldest suspects are Amaris Taylor Magee and Kaleek Singleton, both 16. They’ve both been charged with resisting a law enforcement officer.
The younger suspects are charged with armed robbery, vehicle theft and other offenses, and police said more charges are probably coming.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
