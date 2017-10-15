Crime

Two shot during attempted home invasion in east Charlotte

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

October 15, 2017 5:10 PM

Two men were shot during an attempted home invasion in east Charlotte on Saturday night or Sunday morning, according to two local TV stations.

The break-in happened on the 1900 block of Willie Worrell Drive, in a neighborhood off the intersection of The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

Both men taken to Carolinas Medical Center, and one of them has potentially life-threatening injuries, reports said.

Neighbors told local TV station WSOC that they heard three or four gunshots overnight.

Police said the victims may know the suspect, according to multiple reports.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CMPD use of force demo

    CMPD conducts use of force techniques demonstration at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Training Academy

CMPD use of force demo

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting 1:54

Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting
Chief Kerr Putney again defended his officers Tuesday, saying the refusal to put down a gun justified police use of deadly force. 4:18

Chief Kerr Putney again defended his officers Tuesday, saying the refusal to put down a gun justified police use of deadly force.

View More Video