Two shot during attempted home invasion in east Charlotte

Two men were shot during an attempted home invasion in east Charlotte on Saturday night or Sunday morning, according to two local TV stations.
The break-in happened on the 1900 block of Willie Worrell Drive, in a neighborhood off the intersection of The Plaza and Eastway Drive.
Both men taken to Carolinas Medical Center, and one of them has potentially life-threatening injuries, reports said.
Neighbors told local TV station WSOC that they heard three or four gunshots overnight.
Police said the victims may know the suspect, according to multiple reports.
