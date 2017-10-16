Two girls, 7 and 9, were sexually assaulted by 43-year-old man near park, police say

A 43-year-old man is in jail after someone called 911 Sunday and reported that he had seen the man sexually assaulting two girls, ages 7 and 9, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Detectives found that the man, Ivan Dawkins, was supposed to be caring for the girls at the time of the assault, which happened just after 8 p.m. on the 1400 block of Armory Drive, which borders Independence Park.
Dawkins has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Public records show Dawkins does not have a history of criminal charges for child abuse or neglect in North Carolina.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
Comments