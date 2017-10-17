More Videos

  911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison "mass casualty incident"

    ​Two prison employees were killed and three others critically injured Thursday during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C.

​Two prison employees were killed and three others critically injured Thursday during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C.
​Two prison employees were killed and three others critically injured Thursday during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Crime

Days after prison attack, 3 workers still hospitalized and no inmates charged

By Will Doran

wdoran@newsobserver.com

October 17, 2017 12:25 PM

Three prison employees remained hospitalized Monday evening, four days after a failed escape attempt in northeastern North Carolina that left two of their colleagues dead and seven others with less severe injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators still haven’t charged anyone in relation to what they have said was an attempted breakout at Pasquotank Correctional Institute near Elizabeth City, or the injuries and deaths that followed in its wake.

The prison remained on lockdown Monday.

A spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Pam Walker, said prison mechanic Geoffrey Howe and two officers, Wendy Shannon and George Midgett, were still in the hospital Monday evening.

But it’s unclear how they’re doing other than that. At the request of their families, Walker said, their statuses wouldn’t be made public.

Also shielded from the public eye is any information on how many prisoners may have participated in the escape attempt, or who the prisoners at the center of the incident were. Walker said it’s up to law enforcement, not DPS, to release that information.

The investigation is being led by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office with help from the State Bureau of Investigation. Neither could be reached for comment.

Walker said she wouldn’t expect any inmates to be named prior to being charged, and that any charges probably wouldn’t come before autopsy reports on the two people killed, officer Justin Smith and sewing plant manager Veronica Darden.

According to reports law enforcement have released, inmates in the prison’s sewing plant tried to escape after starting a fire, at least one of them wielding a hammer as they tried to fight their way out.

Will Doran: 919-460-2604, @will_doran

