Plumber faces deportation for pointing gun at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer

A plumber who pointed a gun at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer faces deportation after being sentenced to three years in federal prison on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Adolbo Albarran-Flores, 43, who lives in Charlotte, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad Jr. for unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien. A native and citizen of Mexico, Albarran-Flores was convicted of the charge after a trial in June.
Albarran-Flores and a crew from his A+ Rooter business were doing after-hours plumbing work at Azteca Restaurant on Woodlawn Road in October 2016 when he fired a shot to scare off someone he thought was trying to break into one of his company’s vans, according to court records.
When a CMPD officer in a marked car responded to the shots, Albarran-Flores raised his arm toward the officer and pointed a gun, court documents show. The officer then fired a shot in Albarran-Flores’ direction.
Court records show Albarran-Flores pretended to be shot before throwing the weapon in a bush beside the restaurant.
Police retrieved the gun, a Smith & Wesson, Model M&P 9, 9mm, and eight shell casings consistent with the handgun, prosecutors said.
Albarran-Flores is in federal custody and will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He faces deportation proceedings once he completes his sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
