Bust shuts down moonshine still in Burke County – brandy seized, owner cited

Authorities in Burke County busted a moonshine still and cited the owner for manufacturing and possessing non-tax-paid liquor, officials said Tuesday.
N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and a Burke County sheriff’s deputy found a 30-gallon active still on Douglas Fox Road. The still and 15 quarts of non-tax-paid brandy were seized, and 140 gallons of mash were destroyed.
The Burke County Narcotics Task Force had received a tip about a working liquor still on nearby Old Highway 18.
Timmy King, who turned 54 on Sunday, must appear in Burke County District Court on Dec. 15 on the citations.
