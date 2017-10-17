Authorities in Burke County busted this moonshine still and cited the owner for manufacturing and possessing non-tax paid liquor.
Crime

Bust shuts down moonshine still in Burke County – brandy seized, owner cited

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 17, 2017 10:21 PM

Authorities in Burke County busted a moonshine still and cited the owner for manufacturing and possessing non-tax-paid liquor, officials said Tuesday.

N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and a Burke County sheriff’s deputy found a 30-gallon active still on Douglas Fox Road. The still and 15 quarts of non-tax-paid brandy were seized, and 140 gallons of mash were destroyed.

The Burke County Narcotics Task Force had received a tip about a working liquor still on nearby Old Highway 18.

Timmy King, who turned 54 on Sunday, must appear in Burke County District Court on Dec. 15 on the citations.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

