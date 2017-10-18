Paul Robert LaCroix
Food Lion executive accused of trying to meet underage girl for sex

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 9:22 PM

A Food Lion executive was arrested on Wednesday after police in Hendersonville accused him of trying to arrange online to meet for sex with someone he thought was a girl.

The “girl” turned out to be a law enforcement officer.

Paul Robert LaCroix, 54, of Concord, was taken into custody without incident and charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense, Hendersonville Police said. LaCroix was in the Henderson County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. Hendersonville is in the North Carolina mountains, 22 miles south of Asheville.

Food Lion said it immediately suspended LaCroix, the company’s vice president of pricing, pending further investigation.

LaCroix has held the post for nearly eight years, according to his LinkedIn page.

He previously helped develop Food Lion’s Bottom Dollar small-format, full-shop grocery store concept, his LinkedIn page says, after having been Food Lion’s vice president of category management.

Hendersonville Police said LaCroix’s arrest was part of the department’s ongoing participation in the N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 828-697-3025 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 828-697-7867.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

