CMPD says same man suspected in burglaries and sexual assaults

Police on Friday asked the public for help in identifying a man who is believed to have burglarized six Charlotte homes in the past year and, in several cases, sexually assaulted women inside.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they are unable to confirm that all of the cases are related. Most of the victims are in their mid-50s to early 60s, according to police. One was 24 and another 40. Six of the burglaries occurred in north Charlotte and one in east Charlotte.
The latest happened early Thursday when a 63-year-old woman woke up to find a stranger in her home at the Tanglewood Apartments on Wynbrook Way, police said at a news conference. The woman told police the same man broke into her apartment two weeks ago and sexually assaulted her. Wynbrook Way is off North Graham Street.
Two of the north Charlotte burglaries were off Beatties Ford Road, in the 4400 block of Lothar Ridge Lane and the 1900 block of Slater Ridge Drive. The others were in the 800 block of Swearngan Ridge Court, off Auten Road and Oakdale Road; and the 1300 block of Peach Park Lane, off Peachtree Road. The east Charlotte burglary was in the 6000 block of Regal Estate Lane, off Albemarle Road.
Never miss a local story.
“Anybody asleep in their own home in the middle of the night should have a feeling of safety, but always be vigilant about locking doors, locking windows, leaving a light on,” CMPD Lt. Melanie Peacock said.
Police offer tips on what to do if a a burglar is in your home at http://charlottenc.gov/CMPD/Safety/Pages/Safety-Tips.aspx.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on its mobile app at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments