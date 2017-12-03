Police identify Charlotte’s latest homicide victim. He was only 23.

Charlotte’s latest homicide victim has been identified as Kenneth Bernard Edwards, age 23.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened in the 4400 block of Roadway Street in west Charlotte. The call for service came in at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday and police say they arrived to find Edwards with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.
It marks Charlotte's 81st homicide of 2017.
Edwards has had a series of arrests in 2013, 2015 and 2016 for crimes including assault on a female, assaulting a government employee and possessing a stolen fire arm, according to online court records. His convictions included possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.
Homicide Detectives are looking for witnesses to this incident.
Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's homicide prosecution team, victim's assistance and operations command responded to the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. Detective Collins is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
