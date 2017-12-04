Dilworth bank robbery suspect arrested just blocks away

A suspect in Monday’s armed robbery of a bank in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood was arrested just blocks away.
The robber ran from the PNC Bank in the 1000 block of East Boulevard after brandishing a weapon to steal cash at about 4:10 p.m., police said.
Police said they found the suspect after getting a detailed description of him from people in the bank. The suspect and the cash were found several blocks away, WSOC-TV reported.
Aaron Raley, 25, was arrested without incident, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police were interviewing Raley on Monday night and said he will be jailed on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
