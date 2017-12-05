Crime

NC man admits molesting 4 girls, but he won’t be going to prison

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 05, 2017 05:39 PM

A 73-year-old Huntersville man pleaded guilty on Monday to molesting four girls decades ago.

Calvin Randall Mayberry received a suspended five-year sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of indecent liberties with a child, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said.

Mayberry must complete three years of supervised probation and comply with sex offender conditions of probation. Those conditions include undergoing sexual abuse treatment and neither interacting with minors nor spending time at places where minors are likely to be present. He also must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

IMG_Calvin_Randall_Maybe_8_1_78B8H0GF_L311060993
Calvin Randall Mayberry
Mecklenburg County jail

As required by law, Mayberry was sentenced under sentencing laws that were in place at the time of the offenses.

A Mecklenburg County grand jury indicted Mayberry on April 17. The charges stemmed from incidents in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

Court records do not say where the incidents occurred or how Mayberry knew the girls.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

