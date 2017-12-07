7 students arrested as fights erupt at West Meck High on Thursday

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected.