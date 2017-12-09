Authorities at the scene of a domestic-related multiple killings Saturday.
Crime

3 dead in domestic-related killings in east Charlotte, 1 critically hurt, CMPD says

By Adam Bell And LaVendrick Smith

December 09, 2017 10:30 AM

Three people died in a domestic-related homicide Saturday in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

A fourth person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

The slayings happened around 8:30 a.m. at Woodland Park apartments, WBTV reported. When police arrived, they said they found all four victims shot inside of an apartment unit.

Three victims were pronounced dead in the apartment.

Officials said they determined the shooting was domestic related, and aren’t looking for a suspect. The victims have not been identified yet.

Detectives are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This has been an especially deadly year in Charlotte, with the city on pace to reach a homicide total not seen in nearly 25 years.

A killing earlier Saturday in the Steele Creek area was the 82nd in Charlotte. The domestic-related deaths will add to that total. There were 69 homicides in the city for all of last year.

This is a developing story.

Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell

