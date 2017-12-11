CATS increases patrols, urges public to stay alert after explosion near NYC bus terminal

After Monday’s explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City, Charlotte Area Transit System said it has increased patrols at all of its facilities and continues to monitor traffic in an around transit centers and train platforms.
Call 911 if you see something suspicious or report it on the CATS “See Something Say Something” mobile app, CATS urged.
A man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, near Times Square, police said. Four people were hurt, including the suspect. The bomb exploded at the height of the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio called the explosion “an attempted terrorist attack.”
In light of the explosion, CATS said it “remains vigilant in its focus on safety and security at all of its facilities” while urging the public to stay alert.
“In the midst of holiday shopping and traveling, the public should be remain aware and report any suspicious packages or activities,” CATS said in a statement. “Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”
