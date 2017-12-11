Walmart bomb threat closes part of N.C. 150 in Mooresville on Monday night

A bomb threat at the Mooresville Walmart Supercenter caused a traffic nightmare off Interstate 77’s Exit 36 during the evening commuter rush on Monday.
Due to an incident at Walmart, a portion of Highway 150 from Norman Station Drive to Talbert Road is closed. Please be aware if you are driving in this area— Town of Mooresville (@MooresvilleNC) December 11, 2017
Shortly after 5 p.m., police closed N.C. 150 from Norman Station Drive to Talbert Road. Norman Station Drive is the entrance to the Walmart-anchored retail center.
Police evacuated the Walmart and its parking lot so officers could search the store.
No suspicious objects were found, and all roads were reopened, the town tweeted at 7:34 p.m.
Walmart workers were allowed back in at about 7 p.m.
Following a bomb threat at Walmart this afternoon, Mooresville Police cleared the building and conducted a thorough search. The search is now complete, no suspicious objects were found and the scene is all clear. All roads have been re-opened.— Town of Mooresville (@MooresvilleNC) December 12, 2017
