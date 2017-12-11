Crime

Walmart bomb threat closes part of N.C. 150 in Mooresville on Monday night

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 11, 2017 05:51 PM

A bomb threat at the Mooresville Walmart Supercenter caused a traffic nightmare off Interstate 77’s Exit 36 during the evening commuter rush on Monday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police closed N.C. 150 from Norman Station Drive to Talbert Road. Norman Station Drive is the entrance to the Walmart-anchored retail center.

Police evacuated the Walmart and its parking lot so officers could search the store.

No suspicious objects were found, and all roads were reopened, the town tweeted at 7:34 p.m.

Walmart workers were allowed back in at about 7 p.m.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

