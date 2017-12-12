Man finds elderly parents dead in their Cabarrus County home

A man who went to check on his parents found them dead in their Cabarrus County home on Tuesday, but the sheriff’s office said it suspects no foul play.
Robert Lee Campbell, 85, and Irene Barbee Campbell, 83, were found dead in their home in the 5880 block of Flowes Store Road at about 1:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Flowes Store Road is northwest of Concord Speedway.
Their son discovered the couple dead when he stopped to check on them, the sheriff’s office said in a news release late Tuesday. He then called authorities.
“All preliminary indications and information gathered at the scene indicate that no third party was involved in the deaths,” Sheriff Brad Riley said in the news release. “There were also no indications of struggle or foul play.”
Riley released no further details, including how investigators believe the couple died. The news release said only that the sheriff’s office processed the scene and “is completing the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Cabarrus County sheriff’s detectives at 704-920-3000.
