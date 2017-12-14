7-Eleven worker ‘killed in cold blood,’ police say as reward upped to $15,000

7-Eleven on Thursday offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in what police called the “cold-blooded killing” of a clerk at one of the company’s stores on Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek early Saturday.
Police released more photographs on Thursday, including one of the masked shooter that also shows a car in the distance. Other photos are of five men described by police as witnesses.
Police have video surveillance showing the moments before 55-year-old Khaled Mohamad Elmerkabaoui was killed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Alex Watson said at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Watson declined to say what the video shows, saying that could compromise the investigation.
Police spokesman Robert Tufano said Elmerkabaoui’s life “was taken in cold blood. That’s not something we as an organization are accustomed to seeing.”
Elmerkabaoui was shot at around 3:30 a.m. and was found lying inside the business by people who went in to shop. The store is in the 700 block of Westinghouse Boulevard near Interstate 77.
Watson said no customers were in the store when Elmerkabaoui was shot. Elmerkabaoui, of Charlotte, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elmerkabaoui worked at various Charlotte 7-Elevens for five years and as a store clerk elsewhere for at least 15 more years, according to Tufano. He was married and had no children.
Known as “K”, the native of Lebanon was a tireless worker “who devoted his life to retail,” Tufano said. “A humble, humble individual who wouldn’t hurt a fly,” who “would give you the shirt off his back.”
Crime Stoppers previously announced a $5,000 reward, making the total $15,000. Callers to police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 can remain anonymous.
